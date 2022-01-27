Scotia Capital Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $71.85 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

