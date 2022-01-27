Scotia Capital Inc. Has $689,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $269.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.95 and a 200 day moving average of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.39.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.