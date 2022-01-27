Scotia Capital Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

