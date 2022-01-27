Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,321 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.