Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,452 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 417.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 527.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

