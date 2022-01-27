SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.