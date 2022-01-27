Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $467.37

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 467.37 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 471.50 ($6.36), with a volume of 8192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.53).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £517.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

