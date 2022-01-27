Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,830. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.