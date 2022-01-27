SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $132.28

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.28, but opened at $123.92. SAP shares last traded at $124.69, with a volume of 10,376 shares traded.
SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
