SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $132.28

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.28, but opened at $123.92. SAP shares last traded at $124.69, with a volume of 10,376 shares traded.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

