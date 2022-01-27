Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%.

SAL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

