Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%.
SAL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
