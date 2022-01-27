SafeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,673.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $11.22 million and $3,673.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,280.85 or 1.00000990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00084560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00254071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00166972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00349637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

