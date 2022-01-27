Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

