RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $487.60

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 487.60 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.65), with a volume of 2756629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.60 ($6.74).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.93) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.31) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 609.06. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 45.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,407.45).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

