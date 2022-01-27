Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,730 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $1,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

