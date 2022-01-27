Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,781 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CATC stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

