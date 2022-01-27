Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,913 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

