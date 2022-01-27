Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS opened at $161.78 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,470.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.