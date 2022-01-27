Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF opened at $24.16 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.