Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.95 ($48.80).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €35.82 ($40.70) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

