Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.56) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.74).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,279.04 ($17.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.96). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,361.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,467.29.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

