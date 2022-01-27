Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $170.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $151.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. Prologis has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Prologis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.