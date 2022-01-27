Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

