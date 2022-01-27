Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 84 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Chemed worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $74,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $456.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.50 and its 200-day moving average is $478.19. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

