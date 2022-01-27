Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 33,659 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

