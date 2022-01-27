Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 24,887 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.13 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $234.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

