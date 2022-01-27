Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $49.81 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 846,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

XOM stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

