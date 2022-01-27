Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,999 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

