Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Up 9.8%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.06. 86,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 110,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$367.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

