Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Lifted to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.50.

CVE RCK opened at C$4.61 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$335.05 million and a PE ratio of -13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.46.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

