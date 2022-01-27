Robert W. Baird Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $324.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded up $12.04 on Thursday, hitting $319.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $238.55 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.