Robert T. Worthington Sells 3,000 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

