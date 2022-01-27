Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 623.50 ($8.41).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 745.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 714.69.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.