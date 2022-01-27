Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH stock opened at C$48.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.45. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$35.60 and a 1-year high of C$50.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.