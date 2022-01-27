Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
RCH stock opened at C$48.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.45. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$35.60 and a 1-year high of C$50.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
