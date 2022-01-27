Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock worth $37,850,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 202.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

