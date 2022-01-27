Reviewing Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) & AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nuvation Bio has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvation Bio and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 AbbVie 0 2 13 0 2.87

Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. AbbVie has a consensus price target of $142.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than AbbVie.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -8.70% -7.96% AbbVie 13.66% 166.05% 14.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvation Bio and AbbVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$18.22 million N/A N/A AbbVie $45.80 billion 5.18 $4.62 billion $4.20 31.96

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio.

Summary

AbbVie beats Nuvation Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

