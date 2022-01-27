Reviewing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

iHuman has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iHuman and Bright Scholar Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 1.62 -$5.74 million ($0.24) -10.29 Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.52 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -13.42

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -9.29% -12.91% -7.42% Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iHuman and Bright Scholar Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bright Scholar Education has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 187.30%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than iHuman.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats iHuman on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

