Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.35. 113,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

