Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $639.19. 8,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,510. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

