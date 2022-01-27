Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.53 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 402,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.