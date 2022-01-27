Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.59. 47,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

