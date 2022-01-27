Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

