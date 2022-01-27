Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alliance Data Systems Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

ADS opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

