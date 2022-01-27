Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

