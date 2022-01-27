Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 58,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

