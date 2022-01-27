Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRGB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 5,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,589. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

