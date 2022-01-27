Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aeroports de Paris (AEOXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS: AEOXF):

1/26/2022 – Aeroports de Paris was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2022 – Aeroports de Paris was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2022 – Aeroports de Paris had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Aeroports de Paris had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50).

1/4/2022 – Aeroports de Paris had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36).

1/3/2022 – Aeroports de Paris was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$137.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75. Aeroports de Paris SA has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

