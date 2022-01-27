Raymond James Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Target Price to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.38.
BEP opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $55,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
