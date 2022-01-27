Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $104.24. 12,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,312,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.46.

The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last 90 days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

