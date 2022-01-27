Raymond James Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $15,920,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $56,561,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

