Raymond James Boosts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $49.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

